Go to Tucson.com/calendar for many more activities. Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Jonathan Gregory: The Creepy Comic — The O Comedy Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $5. 207-9747.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $8. 289-8076.
Cabaret Theater: [title of the show] — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, scrambling to write a musical to submit to a theatre festival. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $25. 261-9309.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
Classical
Anne Gratz — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Cellist. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 900-7166.
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring a chair. Sound of the Bassoon with Marissa Olegario, performing the virtuoso “Andante and Hungarian Rondo” by Weber. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 721-2068.
65th Year of Music Under the Stars — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free concert in the park. Bring a chair or blanket. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 791-4873.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning, fun with the instrument and more. Come and join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 722-2958.
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. NoethenButJazz. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 797-3959.
Jácome Flamenco:FlaMÉXico — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Blends Spain’s gypsy and flamenco musical and dance style with the rich melodies of Mexico’s mariachi and charro music. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25-$120. 547-3040.
Elisabeth Geel and Brice Winston — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. A selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dance along to old favorites. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5 and 12. $23.95. 529-1000.
Guitarist Peter Biedermann — Joyner Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Interactive performance includes a discussion of the history of finger style guitar playing from early classical to contemporary styles in all genres of music. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 594-5295.
We're Gonna Rock This Town Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Jukebox Junqies Band. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Hard Rock Divas — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7. $25. 529-1000.
Mariachi Extravaganza — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join Compañia de Danza Folklorica Arizona and El Mariachi Tapatio de Tucson in celebrating Mexican history with a patriotic flourish of traditional song and dance. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. 529-1000.
Backwoods Barbie — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Erin and Todd Thompson with a Dolly Parton tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Old Pueblo Bluegrass and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10. $13.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. 5:30-7:30. Sept. 11. Free. 529-1000.
Anna P.S. & Laura Joy — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Band leader and trumpeter brings jump and jive. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11. $20 in advance; $25 at door. 622-8848.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 207-2429.
DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. Sept. 5 and 12. $7. 203-8044.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 10. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $13.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
FESTIVAL AND EVENTS
Fundraiser at Get Air — Get Air Trampoline Park, 330 S. Toole Ave. 20% of purchases will be donated to the Community Food Bank. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 622-0525.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652.
Beat Cancer Boot Camp Festival — Udall Park- Amphitheater, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Join us and meet local fitness and wellness experts. Fun, food, music and special guests. 8-11 a.m. Sept. 7. Free. 419-8632.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 296-0456.
Arts and Drafts — Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St. Beer, art, live music, food trucks and free mini coloring books. Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 444-5305.
City of Fun Carnival — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Approximately 12-15 rides, three food wagons and six game booths. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 4-11 p.m. Sept. 13-15. $20. 572-1122.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Coleslaw, potatoes, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. $9. 762-5652.
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Join Pima County naturalists and volunteers to discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. 724-5375.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. 733-5153.
Prickly Pear Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about the many uses for prickly pear cactus, check out cochineal bugs, make prickly pear juice and enjoy some ice cream with prickly pear syrup. Online registration required. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. $15. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 7. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 10. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Sept. 10. 733-5158.
Anza Tour — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 11. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore the birds. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12. 955-5200.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 12. $5. 724-5375.
KIDS STUFF
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
Science Saturday: Imagine A Garden — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Nature to You, Anna Van Devender. Design a garden, discover plants for food, play and flowers, take home seeds to plant. Event is outside, dress accordingly. Ages 5 and up. Tickets will be handed out at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 594-5200.
Kids Night Out: Pup Academy — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration is required. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. 790-1100.
POETRY
Morgan Lucas Schuldt Memorial Reading: Erika L. Sánchez & sam sax — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. There will be a short Q&A and a book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 626-3765.
THEATER
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 1 and 8; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 12 and 13. Through Sept. 25. $20. 327-4242.
Now and Then: Sean Grennan — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A magical romantic comedy-drama about love and its unpredictable ways. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6, 11-13; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Through Sept. 15. $35. 882-9721.
The Little Foxes — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Morality drama about corruption and greed within a wealthy, early 20th century Southern family. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 7 and 13; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Through Sept. 15. $28. 401-3626.
The Gun Show (Can We Talk About This) by E. M. Lewis — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A staged reading, one-man play excavating the playwright’s own complicated relationship to gun culture. Performance followed by a post-show discussion. Adult subject matter. Call for reservations. All monies raised will go to Gabby Giffords Courage To Fight Gun Control. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 882-9721.
The Musical World of Fairy Tales — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Along with Disney music, the show will include music from other fairy tale favorites such as Shrek, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and more. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. $17. 888-0509.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 10-13; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8. Through Sept. 28. $25. 622-2823.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Three actors tell the legend with the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they will portray more than a dozen characters. 12:30-1:30 Sept. 8. Through Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. The story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11-13. Through Sept. 29. $20. 485-0110.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13. Through Sept. 29. $25. 468-6111.
VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTION
Harmonies in Art — West Social Center, 1111 Via Arco Iris, Green Valley. Nancy Holmberg, watercolor; Romy Angle and Del Marinello, acrylic and mixed media. Reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Through Sept. 29. 904-6113.
Share Our Walls Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Sept. 5-Oct. 5. 299-7294.
“DeGrazia Downtown” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 299-9191.
“DeGrazia Paints the Jungle” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 299-9191.
September Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Willie Ray Parrish and Becky Hendricks, sculptor and artist/photographer from Tucson, award-winning Phoenix artist Edna Dapo, and the TCA Member's Best of Show inner. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 398-2371.
First Reception: Happiness Is... — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. 629-9976.
ET CETERA
To Bead True Blue - Colors of the Stone - Tucson Artisan Workshops — Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Santa Clara. Jewelry, gemstones, clothing, and handcrafted goods that are designed, made, and presented by independent artisans, studio artists, and small production workshops. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5-8. 1-530-274-2222. colorsofthestone.com.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. "Music and Dance" will look at how artists use themes of sound and movement in their art. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 6. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Tour of Tucson Medical Center's Healing Art Collection — Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Learn about TMC's Healing Art Program while touring the art collection. RSVP required. Tour involves up to one mile of walking but includes rest stops. Recommended for adults, children 12 and up welcome. 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 7; 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 8. 444-0363. tmcaz.com.
Art Workshop: Paper Mosaics — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Multi-media artist Carolyn King will showcase a new art form each month for you to create and take home. No experience necessary. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $15. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 5. $5. 444-0439.
Liver Down the River — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 207-2429.
The Bennu — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Blending elements of psychedelic, progressive and electronic rock with jazz sensibilities, infectious dance beats and group improvisation. Ages 21 and up. 8-11:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $10. 445-6425.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 6 and 13. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Wendy & the Boys — Monterey Court. Motown to classic rock hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 207-2429.
Arts and Drafts — Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E.Sixth St. Beer, art, live music, food truck and free mini coloring books. Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 444-5305.
Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 299-2020.
Danika Holmes & Jeb Hart — Monterey Court. Soulful acoustic duo. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 8. $10. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 344-8999.
Jess Wayne — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Reed Turchi — Monterey Court. Blues. 8-9:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Jazz, soul and blues. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 300-6860.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Folk. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 499-2518.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13. $5. 207-2429.