Some events offer discounted tickets for students, seniors, military and others. Call venue for details.
COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. 2019. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. June 8. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 289-8076.
CONCERTS
Classical
“On The Precipice” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and our guest artists. Highlights include four world premieres of new chamber works for percussion from our resident student composers, and solo keyboard percussion works performed by Becker and Astrand. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. Free. 621-1655.
“Impacts and Impressions” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and our guest artists. Highlights include works from Becker, Åstrand, Burtner, and a selection of novelty ragtime works performed by Becker, the living legend of the xylophone. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 8. Free. 621-1655.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 9. Free. 722-5853.
Celebrating 20 Years of Song — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Cantorial soloist Marjorie Hochberg sings some of her favorite theater and opera solos, and musical friends old and new join in with Jewish favorites as well as world premieres. Donations in Marjorie’s honor will be recognized at this event. For more information on donations, please contact Jill Rich at 349-0174. 7-9 p.m. June 13. $10. 327-4501.
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 6. $23.95. 529-1000.
Help Me Make It Through The Night — The Gaslight Music Hall. Diane Van Deurzen, Lisa Otey and Grams and Krieger. 6-8 p.m. June 8. $25. 529-1000.
I Hear Music: Great Songs from Hollywood to Broadway — The Gaslight Music Hall. From the big screen to television, vocalists Armen Dirtadian, Liz Cracchiolo, and Juan Aguirre have picked their favorite tunes. 6-8 p.m. June 9. $25. 529-1000.
The Music of Merle Haggard — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. June 10. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The 2 Lazy 2 Ranch and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass Bands. 6-8 p.m. June 11. $12.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. June 12. Free. 529-1000.
Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk — Sand Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave. Jazz and funk. 6-9 p.m. June 14. Free. 339-3494.
Tejano Father’s Day: Texmaniacs with Boni Mauricio and LA 45 — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. 8-11 p.m. June 14. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
DANCE LESSONS
AND DANCING
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. June 6 and 13. $7. 203-8044.
Blast Class — Sonoran Stables, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to club level in just one weekend. Both singles and couples welcomed. Wear comfortable shoes and dress is casual attire. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. $40. 885-6833.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Dance to rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B, and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. June 7. $12.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 8. $3. 791-4865.
Saturday Milonga — Las Campanas Social Center, 865 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Your invited to BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 8. $10. 236-6358.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 11. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 11. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Come rock to superstar funky grooves with OnesAll. 7-9:30 p.m. June 14. $12.50. 529-1000.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawn-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
Till Death Do Us Part — A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. June 10. Last chance. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Shine! Performing Arts Summer Camp for boys and girls 6-12 — Tucson Girls Chorus, 4020 E. River Road. Campers will learn pop and Broadway songs, performing scenes and dancing their way across the stage as they prepare for a revue-style performance at the end of the week. Contact Tucson Girls Chorus 520-577-6064 or jedelbrock@tucsongirlschorus.org. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6, 7; 12:30-4 p.m. June 10-14. $255. 577-6064.
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. Free. 749-8700.
Vacation Bible School at Catalina — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Learn a new Bible lesson each day through crafts, games, story time, music and singing, mission projects and assemblies! Snacks provided. Ages 3-10. 9 a.m.-noon. June 6 and 7. $10. 327-4296.
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or The alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 26. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102.
Hair Sticks are a Thing — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring your imagination. Supplies provided. Ages 11-18. 10:30 a.m.-noon. June 12. Free. 594-5275.
Magic Show — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Magician Cody Landstrom. 10-11 a.m. June 14. Free. 594-5275.
Teen Escape Room: The Curse of the Golden Record — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Olden Ones were the music sensation of their time until a sinister secret drove them to insanity. You and your team will have 30 minutes to escape the room. A reward awaits those who solve the mystery. This event is for teens. Call 594-5580 to register. 2-4 p.m. June 14. Free.
Dive In Movie — Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road. Screening “Incredibles 2” on our big screen while enjoying some hot dogs, water and chips. 6-9:15 p.m. June 14. $20. 885-2317.
NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. June 6. $5. 444-0439.
Salsa Band — Brother John’s, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. June 7 and 14. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Dive-In Movie Night: Grease — AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway. Cruise in to Rydell High circa the 1950s and chill with Sandy and Danny again at our Dive-In Movie screening of Grease. Free popcorn. Small Tapas plates and drinks available for purchase. Tickets are free but limited to the first 50 guests. Sign up via Eventbrite. 7-10 p.m. June 8. Free. 385-7111.
Live Music — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Miana Corona. 6-9 p.m. June 8. Free. 579-7011.
Wine, Dine and Dance the Night Away. — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. ROH, originals and classic hits from the 60s through today. 7-10 p.m. June 8. $5. 207-2429.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Bianchi’s Italian North, 3620 W. Tangerine, Marana. Oldies. 8:30-11:30 p.m. June 8. Free. 579-8118.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 10. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. June 11. Free. 344-8999.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 12. Free. 628-8533.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. June 14. Free. 499-2518.
OUTDOORS AND
RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunset Trailhead milepost 22.9 Catalina Highway. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided hike to the original Mt. Lemmon ski run. Easy hike has an elevation gain of only 200 feet. No pets or smoking. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7. 749-8700.
Annual Cornhole Extravaganza and BBQ — Arizona Zipline Adventures, 35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road, Oracle. BBQ, music and competition for the whole family. There will be cash prizes, water games, music, and pay-to-play games throughout the day. Outdoor camping is available. Call 520 308-9350 for more information. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8. Cornhole tournament $50 per team. $10 for lunch.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. June 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 8. 724-5375.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 7:30-9 a.m. June 9. 724-5375.
Butterflies and Dragonflies — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Search the desert and riparian habitats for butterflies, dragonflies. big swallowtails, subtle skippers, elegant dancers, patrolling skimmers, and more. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 a.m. June 11. 724-5375.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch to learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10 a.m. June 12. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. June 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided 4.4 mile hike along the beautiful Aspen Loop with lots of shade and flowers long the way. Some sections are steep with approximate elevation gain of 900 feet. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. No pets or smoking. Bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14. 749-8700.
THEATER
VISUAL ARTS
Printing Without A Press: Monotype Fun Playshop with Barbara Kuzara — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Using a rolling pin and wooden spoon you will learn to produce monotypes without a press. All necessary materials are included. Bring any brushes, stencils, stamps and other materials you want to play with. Bring an apron. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 8. $40. 1-602-526-5781.
Shy Artists’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Frank Rose will show his Catalina Mountain paintings. June 13-July 21. Reception: 5-7 p.m. June 22. Free. 299-7294.