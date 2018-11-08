CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Celebration of Heritage: Camerata Sonora, "Around the Black Sea" — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. A program of music from the Balkans, the Caucasus, and Turkey. Raucous, rhythmic, and often uses scales foreign to Western ears. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $10. 299-3000.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20. $10. 661-6505.
7th Birthday Celebration — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Oscar Fuentes, 5-7 p.m. with his blend of Latin rock and pop; Alberto Carlon 6:30-9 p.m. inside the main cafe; the Latin fusion and Cumbia rock of Santa Pachita from 7-10 p.m. on the courtyard stage. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Beijing Guitar Duo — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Meng Su and Yameng Wang. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $40. 621-3341.
Cabaret: On the Town — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. From the Golden Age of musical theater to new classics, a special nod to Leonard Bernstein in honor of his 100th birthday. Hors d’oeuvres, libations and silent auction. Desserts served during intermission. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16. $40. 222-7277.
Paula Abdul: Straight Up Paula: Fox Tucson’s Annual Chasing Rainbows Gala — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $45-$300. 547-3040.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute concert. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17. $22.95. 886-9428.
Soulsville USA, with The George Howard Motownand Soul Review — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A made-in-America Motown and soul review. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $25. 529-1000.
The Tributaries: A Tribute to The Eagles — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $22. 879-3925.
John Coinman Band — Hotel Congress Patio, 311 E. Congress St. Folk rock. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 622-8878.
4th Annual Youth Blues, Jazz and Pop Showcase — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Solo act, duets, and bands. 3:45-4:45 p.m. music workshop; 5-8 p.m. showcase. Ages 18 and under welcome. To sign up, please email Connie Brannock at Littlehouseoffunk@gmail.com. 3:45-8 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 339-3494.
How the West was Sung with Joni Harms — The Gaslight Music Hall. Western. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18. $25. 529-1000.
Totally 80's — The Gaslight Theatre. Artists like: Michael Jackson, Toto, Peter Gabriel, Blondie and more. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 19. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Michael P & The Gullywashers and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Man in Black, The Music of Johnny Cash: Polio Day Fundraiser — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. This performance supports Rotary International’s Eradication of Polio in the World. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21. $40. 529-1000.
Streisand Duets, with Anthony of The Edward Twins — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. $35-$100. 529-1000.