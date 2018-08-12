Review
"Gutenberg The Musical" — The Little Theatre, Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. See review.
Opening
"Oaf" — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. The theater company reprises the piece of physical theater — sans words — by Wolfe Bowart and Matt Walley. Walley tells of the life of a carnival’s beleaguered strongman, whose quiet demeanor couldn’t be further from the feats of strength he displays for a living. It’s clever and witty and engrossing, but the real joy in this piece is watching Walley, who is a talented physical clown. His face contorts, his body bends, his hands tell captive tales. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 18, and 24-26. Matinees are 2 p.m. Aug. 18, 19 and 25; $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Last chance
“Rockin’ Cinderella” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The adapted fairy tale by Tucsonan Richard Gremel takes place in the 1950s, when the Burger Palace King throws a sock hop to find a girl for his son. But Cinderella’s stepmom and stepsisters see to it that she can’t go. Her fairy godmother comes to the rescue so Cinderella can go to the dance, but just until midnight. She leaves a shoe behind and the Burger Palace Prince sets off to find the love of his life. Final performance is 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19. $10. 327-4242. Livetheatreworkshop.org.
Continuing
"The Effect" — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Connie and Tristan are enrolled in a drug research program, testing a new antidepressant. When they fall for each other, they can’t help but wonder — is it real or the drug? Maryann Green directs a fluid production that finds the humor and the heart of the piece. The cast is solid all around: Emilee Foster and Steve Wood play the conflicted lovers; Avis Judd and Jon Thuerbach portray the doctors conducting this ethically questionable research. Contains adult language and themes. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 25. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Gnatman” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. The Gaslight brings back the delightfully silly Peter Van Slyke play. And that’s a good thing. Here’s what the Star’s review had to say about the 2011 production: “Holy cornball, Gaslight’s done it again. ‘Gnatman’ has returned. And Gnatboy. And Gnatgirl. And all the bad guys. This isn’t a sequel, but essentially the same show that Gaslight presented about this time five years ago. It was funny then; it’s funny now. Oh, not a sophisticated, witty, Noel Coward kind of funny. No, this is Peter Van Slyke kind of funny — the writer/director of ‘Gnatman’ has made every other line a groaner. Physical humor is integral. Puns are plentiful. Bad puns, but, you know, funny.” Sometimes the jokes change, but the eye-rolling wonderful humor we love rarely does. It is various times through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
"The Last Five Years" — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Jason Robert Brown’s moving musical about a love is told from two perspectives — her’s from the end, backward, his from the beginning forward. Talented Josè “Chach” Snook and Jodi Darling play the couple, and their voices are sublime. But Mark Klugheit’s misguided direction robs the story and the actors of a real impact. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 18, 24 and 25; 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26. $25. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.