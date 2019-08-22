CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists while enhancing the vibrancy and atmosphere of a popular historic site. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 797-3959.
Michael Friedmann — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Blend of pop, jazz, soul, and rock n roll. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 900-7166.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African. A family-friendly event. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 31. $5. 207-2429.
JigJam — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland blending traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. $20 advance; $25 day of show with reduced pricing for youth. 210-4448.
HoCo Fest x El Tambó: Tomasa del Real, Ms Nina, San Cha — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. $15. 622-8848.
Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court. From Latin ballads to Buddy Holly, rock to pop to the blues. 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Western and bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 207-2429.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star seven-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. $23.95. 529-1000.
Country Classics — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Strait Country Band. Country classic. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31. $25. 529-1000.
HoCo Fest: Dogbreth, Foxx Bodies — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Alternative and Indie. 5-9 p.m. Aug. 31. $10. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Dana Dentata, Creeks — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Alternative and Indie. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 31. $25. 622-8848.
HoCo Fest: XIXA, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $10. 622-8848.
Malt Shop Memories — The Gaslight Music Hall. Doo-woop with The 4GENTS. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. $25. 529-1000.
Rock Me Gently — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. American music from the 70s. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 31. $30. 825-2818.
HOCO Fest: Bill Callahan — Club Congress. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Emo Nite LA — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Ages 16 and up. 8-11:45 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: Injury Reserve, Fat Tony — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Ages 16 and up. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $20. 622-8848.
HOCO Fest: The Courtneys, Hotline TNT — Wooden Tooth Records. Indie. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 622-8848.
Sugar and The Mint Bluegrass — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2. $22.95. 886-9428.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 207-2429.
The Ronstadt Brothers — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Traditional Southwestern and Mexican songs. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 4. $20. 399-1750.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court. Dance along to old favorites. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 207-2429.
First Friday Music: Guitarist Peter Biedermann — Joyner Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. This interactive performance will include a discussion of the history of finger style guitar playing from early classical to contemporary styles in all genres of music. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 594-5295.
We're Gonna Rock This Town Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Jukebox Junqies Band. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.