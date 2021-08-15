'The Standby Lear' gets at the heart of a marriage

As the actor paces the floor practicing lines from “King Lear,” one would be safe to assume Live Theatre Workshop’s “The Standby Lear” is about the Shakespeare play.

But the moment his wife walks on stage, it is clear: this is about the joys, frustrations and challenges of a marriage.

The John W. Lowell play centers on Augie, a late-in-his-career actor who is understudying the title role in “King Lear.”

This is no small feat. It’s a big role, and he must know every line with the knowledge that he may never step on stage. But he gets word that he may have to go on that evening, and the insecurities begin to drown him.

Anna, Augie’s wife, has stopped by the theater where he is rehearsing to bring him lunch. She is an accomplished, though now-retired, actress. She will have none of those insecurities and picks up a script to help him with his lines.

His confidence is slipping; her faith in him is absolute.

Lowell, who has a delicious ear for rhythm and dialogue, has crafted a couple that is smart, quick-witted and deeply in love.