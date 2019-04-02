CONCERTS
Jazz and world
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble and UA Concert Jazz Band — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 12. $10. 621-1162.
Lift Your Voice Unto the Lord — Tucson Greyhound Park, 2603 S. Third Ave. Gospel concert with varied genres that include rap, country and western music. Also includes free light ministries. 1-5 p.m. April 13. Free. 294-8065.
A Bit of Fun with the Southern Arizona Women's Chorus and UA Faculty/Staff Choir — Ascension Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Magee Road. Choral concert with humorous lyrics and songs. 3-5 p.m. April 13. $20. 404-3148.
Jazz Under the Stars — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. International touring artists Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey with a blend of hot jazz, sultry blues and boogie-woogie in the open air patio. 7-9 p.m. April 13. Free. 887-5127.
Baracutanga Dance Extravaganza — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A seven-piece band representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, USA) that prides itself on arranging traditional South American rhythms in new and interesting ways. 7-10 p.m. April 13. $15. 207-2429.
UA Percussion Ensemble: Gabriela Jiménez — Fred Fox School of Music. Timpanist and principal percussionist of the Mexico City Philharmonic. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 13. Free. 621-1655.
Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble and Experiential Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music. Jazz combos. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 17. Free. 621-1655.
Farshid Etniko Soltanshahi — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Latin, popular jazz standards, as well as compositions that blend Middle Eastern and Flamenco influences with Latin beats and American Blues sensibilities. 6-8 p.m. April 19. Free. 900-7166.
Popular, rock, country
A Tribute to the Best of Santana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 6-8 p.m. April 11. $20. 529-1000.
Lexa Raquel — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Besides her own music, Lexa covers a variety of big name artists from jazz to blues/soul. 6-8 p.m. April 11. Free. 900-7166.
Alex De Grassi and Andrew York — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. American classical guitar. 7:30-10 p.m. April 11. $40. 621-3341.
Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert — Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Road. An eclectic mix from Tchesnokov and Mascagni to Randall Thompson, as well as cowboy favorites and Broadway musical selections, with talented guest performers, including The N.A.M International Choir. 7-9 p.m. April 12. $15. 484-3743.
Let's Go To The Movies — The Gaslight Music Hall. Celebrating Hollywood's biggest blockbusters and stars. 6-8 p.m. April 13. $25. 529-1000.
Community Sing / Melanie DeMore — Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St. A Community Sing with vocal activist Melanie DeMore. No previous voice training required. 7-8:30 p.m. April 13. Donations accepted. 225-9728.
Laurie Lewis Trio — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Lewis, singer, guitarist and fiddler with Tom Rosum, mandolin player. 7:30-10 p.m. April 13. $24. 981-1475.
Sam Weber — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Rock. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 13. $13 in advance; $18 day of show. 398-2542.
Saturday Night Fever: Tribute to the Bee Gees — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. 7:30-9 p.m. April 13. $30. 825-2818.
The Laurie Lewis Trio with Tom Rozum — The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Bluegrass. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 13. $20 in advance; $24 day of show. 319-9966.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. April 14. Free. 207-2429.
Visiting Artist Series: Mogollon Country Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. From Hank Williams to Pink Floyd and even some of their original songs. 6-8 p.m. April 14. $20. 529-1000.
Country Classics — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute to country stars. 6-8 p.m. April 15. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Local blues bands and artists. 6-8 p.m. April 16. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 16. Free. 207-2429.
Conspirare, A Company of Voices — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Spoken text, cowboy song, American hymnody and popular song, spirituals, jazz and dazzling polyphony, all woven into a seamless tapestry. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-10 p.m. April 16. $40. 621-3341.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers with JD Loveland — Monterey Court. Alt-folk-Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 17. Free. 207-2429.
How the West Was Sung — The Gaslight Music Hall. Country and western. 6-8 p.m. April 18. $25. 529-1000.
The Gold Souls — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Funk, soul and blues. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 398-2542.
The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Live visual signature stunts, a museum-worthy array of vintage instruments and dizzying pace of iconic tracks and stage rarities. A three act voyage into the world of early Genesis. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $26-$86. 547-3040.