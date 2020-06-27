Theater Artist Relief Fund nearly halfway to goal

Theater Artist Relief Fund nearly halfway to goal

Invisible Theatre is back on stage with “Filming O’Keeffe.” Bur most Tucson theaters are still shuttered, leaving hundreds of theater workers without an income. The artist fund will provide grants for those workers.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

More than $9,500 have been raised for the Theater Artist Relief Fund, sponsored by the Star and The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona.

The fund, launched June 18, hopes to raise $20,000 for distribution to COVID-19-impacted theater artists on and behind the stage, in the box office and the costume shops. The fundraising effort ends July 22.

Many theater artists have two and three jobs in order to make ends meet, and those jobs are often in the service industry, which has also had to lay off or furlough employees.

More than 1,000 people in Tucson and Southern Arizona have full and part-time jobs in the theater industry. Most of those jobs came to a stand still in mid-March, when the virus forced shows to shut down and restaurants to close.

The Star and AFTSA hope to award grants of $500 to those who have been financially impacted by the shut downs.

Kathleen Allen has covered theater for the Arizona Daily Star more than 20 years.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chicks - March March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News