COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. “Comic Chaos” performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
POETRY
UA Prose Series: T Clutch Fleischmann and Andrea Lawlor — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Art for Justice: Tongo Eisen-Martin — University of Arizona Poetry Center. Reading, book signing, question and answer with Tongo Eisen-Martin. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
THEATER
009 Licence to Thrill! Gaslight Theatre's Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for dates and show times. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Sam and Latch's Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 10-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-16; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 20, 27, Nov 3 and 10. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
She Loves Me: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. It’s the story that inspired the beloved movie “You’ve Got Mail.” In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 20; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11, 12 and 18. $24. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Sherlock Holmes and the East Wind — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. December 23rd, 1915, at the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, guests seek refuge from the war wreaking havoc throughout Europe. Dr. John Watson and his wife are staying there when a hotel maid is murdered. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12, 19, and 26; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 13, 20 and 27. $19. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat, and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 Oct. 13 and 20. $12. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
She Loves Me the Musical — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 38735 S. MountainView Blvd., SaddleBrooke. Romantic comedy musical that inspired the movie "You've Got Mail." 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
TV Comedy Pilot Table Read — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Original network-style comedy created by UA School of Theatre, Film and Television students. Show is the culmination of an eight week Sitcom Boot Camp led by award-winning director Brian Levant. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 477-8278. hansonfilm.org.