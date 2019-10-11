COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill! Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for show times and dates. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
TV Comedy Pilot Table Read — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Original network-style comedy created by UA School of Theatre, Film and Television students. Show is the culmination of an eight week Sitcom Boot Camp led by award-winning director Brian Levant. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 477-8278. hansonfilm.org.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
The Game Show Show — Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St. Hosted by Kurt Lueders. The game show pits contestants against each other in an improvised show. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. 314-7299. tucsonimprov.com.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Oct. 19. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
The Estrogen Hour: 5th Anniversary Show — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. All female cast. Age 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $15. 245-5236. facebook.com.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
POETRY
Art for Justice: Tongo Eisen-Martin — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Reading, book signing and question and answer with Tongo Eisen-Martin. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Kids Create — University of Arizona Poetry Center. Workshops, music, activities and refreshments. Kids up to age 10 with a parent. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 19. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Shop Talk: The Work of Sandra Cisneros — University of Arizona Poetry Center. Mari Herreras leads discussion. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Tracy K. Smith, writes as dutiful curator of the Afro-American experience. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Sam and Latch's Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 17-20, 23-25. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, 24-25; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 20. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
She Loves Me: Arts Express — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. It’s the story that inspired the beloved movie “You’ve Got Mail.” In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18. $24. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Sherlock Holmes and the East Wind — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. December 23rd, 1915 at the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, guests seek refuge from the war wreaking havoc throughout Europe. Dr. John Watson and his wife are staying there when a hotel maid is murdered. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19, and 26; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. $19. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: Pippin — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 23-25; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $15-$35. 621-1162. theatre.arizona.edu. Production Sponsors: Richard and Yvonne Morris | Musical Theatre Series Sponsor: Jane Kivel.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat, and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 Oct. 20. $12. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Hello Dolly — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Musical comedy. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20; 8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 22; 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24; 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $29. 1-866-821-2929. broadwayintucson.com. Broadway in Tucson.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Last Train to Nibroc: Arlene Hutton — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This is a funny touching portrait of two people searching for happiness set in December of 1940. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22-25. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Silent Sky — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22-25. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
The Wrong People Have Money — Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway. Popular York University professor Martin Delancey is challenged by a wealthy consortium of investors to conduct a serious study into the feasibility of an "impossible" endeavor. Comedy. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24. $15. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.