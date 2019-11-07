COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Randy Rainbow Live — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. American comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular series on YouTube, The Randy Rainbow Show. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $41.50-$87.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Dean Young. Led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. For adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 594-5580.
An Evening with Paul Amiel — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Fall-themed Japanese poetry and shakuhachi, or bamboo flute. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14. $18. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss the work of Sam Hamill. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. Free. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
THEATER
"Laundry and Bourbon" and "Lone Star" Two One-Act Comedies — The Academy Village in The Arizona Senior Academy Auditorium, 13715 E. Langtry Lane. Stories of three women and three men who come together on a hot day in a small Texas town in the 1970's. For mature audiences. Email azmuse47@gmail.com or call for seats. 2:30-4:45 p.m. Nov. 14; 7-9:15 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 312-7188.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: The Last Night of Ballyhoo — Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. The year is 1939 while Hitler prepares to invade Poland, Atlanta’s close-knit Jewish community prepares for the premiere of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and Ballyhoo, the social event of the year. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, 21-23; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24. $15-$32. 621-1162. theatre.arizona.edu. Production Sponsors: Lindsey Burlingame and Derek Tengler.
TransFormations by Martie van der Voort — Saint Francis at the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. In her play, local actor and playwright van der Voort, performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Made For Each Other: Monica Bauer — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Gay marriage, with an Alzheimer’s twist. One actor plays four parts in this tour de force drama with lighthearted comedy about a gay couple, the power of memory, and the need to tell the truth. Appropriate for ages high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 16. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Leaky Faucets performs long form and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed performs short form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Champions of Magic — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $27.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com. Fox Tucson Theatre.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Anastasia — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. From the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Ages 7 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 19-21; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 24. $29. 1-866-821-2929. broadwayintucson.com. Broadway in Tucson.
Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers & Hammerstein — The New Tohono Chul Pavillion, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Oro Valley. Including songs from Oklahoma, South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music, The King and I, etc. etc. etc. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 21. $40 for seats only; $80 for dinner and show. 505-1856.
Down To Eartha: Dierdra McDowell — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. In 1968 while at the height of her career as a world renowned entertainer, Eartha Kitt was also working as one of the main lobbyists for a group of young activists called the “Rebels With A Cause.” She was blacklisted from work in the United States for the following 10 years. Down To Eartha chronicles, through her music and actual testimony, this amazing woman’s journey back to her own power. Appropriate for ages high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Intimate Wonders with Magician Rod Wayne Housley — The O, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Comedic magic and illusions. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23. $10; $15 VIP. 207-9747. theoracle2000.com.