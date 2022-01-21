This iconic Southern Arizona bookstore is looking for its 'dream buyer'

“She didn’t believe in technology, so almost everything needed to be done by hand,” T.C. Bundy said. “The bookstore has never had a website. For years she wouldn’t accept credit cards. One of the challenges for us now is finding a way to catalogue all the books. Winn didn’t need to because she knew where all of them were.”

And the books? The family is finding books everywhere, in every room of the house.

“She had thousands of books that never made it onto the shelves in the store,” T.C. Bundy said.

He has been spending two weeks a month on the property, doing day-to-day maintenance and keeping things running. Cookie and Tasha Bundy are on call the rest of each month.

The store is still open, but by appointment only. Visitors should call to set up a time to stop by. The number: (520) 586-2425.

“A lot of the visitors we’ve had just wanted to tell us stories about Winn,” Tasha said. “She was something. In a lot of ways, she’s still here.”

