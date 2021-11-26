This new Tucson arts district is holding free art walks once a month

Sunset Interiors, whose motto is “furniture and design with the West in mind,” is owned by Dara Davis and is a smaller satellite space that complements its flagship gallery in Plaza Colonial across the street, 2870 E. Skyline Drive.

Chris Sanders’ father, gallery founder Jim Sanders, and Johnson go back 45 years to when each owned an art gallery in midtown Tucson. At that time, Campbell and Skyline were, as Sanders put it, “in the middle of nowhere.”

But the two had a vision of a different kind of art complex. Johnson said.

“We wanted to welcome people to a place of relaxation as well as art,” he added. “Here it would be all right to tarry, ask questions and just maybe fall in love with a piece of art.”

The complex, built in the Santa Fe style, opened in the early 1980s.

Chris Sanders joined his father in 1998. Chris always had an interest in the field in which his father worked.

“Even as a child I was into art,” he reminisced. “I hung the posters in my room as if they were in a museum, even in grade school.” Jim Sanders still confers with his son frequently on art matters and does quite a bit of behind-the-scenes work.