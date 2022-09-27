This Tucson market will have oddities, vinyl, outsider art

The Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market, a gathering of outsider artists, vintage dealers and purveyors of funky finds, returns, this time with a roof over its head, this Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.

More than 100 vendors spread across 80 booths will be on hand, from antique dealers and tattoo artists to tarot card readers and occult booksellers.

Local musician Austin Counts, who sells vinyl under the business name Lonesome Desert Records, will be operating a record swap.

“He hosts a lot of these vinyl swaps, especially at breweries,” said Bridgett Scofield, creator of the Dirty T Flea. “A real vinyl swap is a huge element of a punk rock flea market.”

Scofield, who owns the oddities shop Woolly Fern at 4401 E. Speedway, came up with the idea for the Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market after seeing other markets with similar themes take off across the country.

“I liked the gritty feel of the markets, having artists that don’t fit in elsewhere,” Scofield said. “Those are my kind of people.”

The Punk Rock Flea will have vendors from across the state, including Redhead Sadie Vintage from Phoenix who is known for, among other pieces, her vintage tiki finds.

“She only does the best of the best markets,” Scofield said. “I am excited for her to be here.”

This is one of several Dirty T market events Scofield plans to have at the Expo Center.

The next one will be a Krampus-themed holiday market in mid-December.

Scofield said this event will most likely share customers with the Tucson Reptile and Amphibian show, also being held at the Expo Center this weekend.

“I love that show,” Scofield said. “It is my favorite. There is a really good crossover. People who like all the weird stuff, also like reptiles.”

The Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10. Children 12 and younger get in for free.