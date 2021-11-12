This Tucson poet won an award for her look at immigration

The literary awards season is well underway and the spotlight has again found Tucson.

Walking a red carpet similar to the one traveled by Tucsonans Lydia Millet and Lissie Jaquette, both finalists for National Book Awards last year, University of Arizona Professor Susan Briante has received the 2021 Pegasus Award from the Poetry Foundation.

Briante was honored for “Defacing the Monument,” a remarkably unique look at the human drama unfolding every day along America’s southern border … and how the words of earlier poets, addressing other dark moments in U.S. history, still echo in and around Nogales.

The Pegasus is one of the Poetry Foundation’s top annual awards, honoring the best book-length work of poetic criticism published in the United States the previous year.

“Monument” is Briante’s fourth book, three being collections of her own work and this one a collection of selected excerpts by other poets, connected and re-illuminated by Briante’s own personal essays.

She would probably have published more poetry by now, but she spends too much time doing … poetry. When she isn’t writing it, she is teaching it. Then there’s this: she’s married to a poet, Farid Matuk.