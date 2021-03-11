This Tucson woman is a teacher, pastel artist, muralist and photographer

“With pastels, you can smear, smudge and blend so quickly,” she says. “I had to do so many pages — each book required over 20 illustrations — and I just enjoy the medium so much because of the quickness of it and the versatility of adding different colors on top of each other.

“I worked with so many of those drawings in the books that now I gravitate toward (pastel),” she says, adding that she’s trying to move into other mediums such as acrylic and watercolor.

Wilkinson has also done a handful of murals — a few on a ramada at Booth-Fickett Magnet School, a couple more at the St. Francis in the Foothills church and one in Peru, which she did during a mission trip.

“In the case of the mural at Booth-Fickett, the ramada was just blah. There was nothing there,” she says. “I thought, ‘Oh, we need to do something different.’ I got help from the kids — they went out there and we painted.”

Wilkinson also dabbles in photography — her photos were even on display at the Tucson International Airport for six months.

“I have a lot of photos from (Sabino Canyon) at different times of the day — from dawn until dusk,” she says. “Of course, I love saguaros. Any nature and landscapes is what I enjoy photographing most.”