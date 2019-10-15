The guys in the entertainment department at Desert Diamond Casino must really be in the mood to laugh.
That would explain the trio of comedians heading to the Diamond Entertainment Center over the next handful of weeks.
And it explains why the Tohono O’odham enterprise is thinking even further out, to next summer.
Tickets (starting at $49.50) go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, for Blue Collar comedian Ron White’s June 19, 2020, show at Desert Diamond. They will be available through startickets.com or at the casino box office, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.
Desert Diamond Entertainment Center books a wide array of artists into its 2,000-plus-seat venue from tejano to old-school R&B, classic rock to classic country.
But this year there’s been a push toward comedy, including a sold-out show with Sebastian Maniscalco in late August and Felipe Esparza’s “The Bad Hambre Tour” in late July.
Desert Diamond will host three national comedians beginning in mid-November:
It’s taken “Saturday Night Live” alum Norm MacDonald four years to come back to Tucson. He and fellow “SNL” alumni Kevin Nealon co-headlined a show at Desert Diamond in summer 2015. He’s back on the DDC stage Nov. 16; $20 to $35.
Multiplatinum-selling comedian Rodney Carrington brings his country music/comedy mashup show to Desert Diamond on Nov. 22; $20-$45.