Last chance
”The Music Man” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company gives an exuberant production of the Meredith Willson musical about a flim-flam man who tries to con the good folks in River City, Iowa. David Ivers directs, and the large cast includes Bill English, Manna Nichols and Nathaniel Wiley. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 29; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 30. $25-$90. 622-2823.
Continuing
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com