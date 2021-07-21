Tokyo to Tucson: Local spots to celebrate Japanese culture

She added that it is in part about creating the nostalgia of being back in Japan. The menu brings back those memories.

Inside the truck, a “dancing takoyaki machine” forms perfectly round, golden, octopus dumplings that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

Katz’s food truck also offers an array of other Japanese dishes, including Osaka-style okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake,) katsudon bowls (katsu pork with egg) and cold summer noodles.

Tucson Origami Club

The Tucson Origami Club is more than just lessons on how to make paper cranes. For 15 years, those with an interest in learning the art of folding paper have been meeting the first Saturday of each month at Dao’s Tai Pan’s, 446 N. Wilmot Road.

The club is made up of a tight-knit community of loyal members willing to share their love for origami with newcomers. Origami is an activity many people in Japan grow up doing, founder M. Craig said, and is a way to practice patience and concentration.