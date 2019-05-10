FESTIVALS
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. May 17. $9. 762-5652.
25th Anniversary Toole Shed Party — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Enjoy an evening of art, literary readings, music performances, and more. 6-10 p.m. May 17. Free. 624-5019.
Cool Blue Red Hot Car Show — Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road. Food, raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing and music provided by DJ Gilly. Percentage of the proceeds benefit the Erik Hite Foundation. Hosted by No Discriminations Car Club. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 18. $15. 419-0558.
Reveille Men's Chorus Bless Our Show(tunes) — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Broadway renditions. 7-9 p.m. May 18. $25. 304-1758.
San Ysidro Wheat Harvest Festival — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Watch the procession, enjoy the music, and help harvest, thresh, winnow, and mill white Sonora wheat. Sample the feast dish for this traditional event, pozole de trigo. 8:30 a.m.-noon. May 18. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Meet the Chefs — Casino de Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Meet the Chefs competing for the chance to battle Iron Chef Tucson 2018 winner Brian Smith. Sample Stella Artois as well as food from Tucson’s finest Chefs. Ages 21 and up. 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 19. $10. 407-4517.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. May 21. Free. 594-5200.