Tour a movie set east of Tucson where iconic Western films were shot

The Mescal Movie Set is now offering tours on the weekends.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star
The Mescal Movie Set, located about an hour east of Tucson, is now offering tours for true-blue fans of Old West cinema.
The set has served as the surroundings from a long list of iconic Westerns, including “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Monte Walsh,” “Tombstone” and “The Quick and the Dead.”
Having fallen into disrepair in recent years, its new owners plan to bring it back to its former glory.
In the meantime, walking tours of the buildings that make up the set are being offered hourly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Those hours will be extended in the fall to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission is $10, or free for children 10 and younger. Tickets to the set, 1538 N. Mescal Road, must be purchased in advance through
mescalmovieset.com.
Photos: Old Tucson Studios before the fire
Old Tucson Studios
Much of Old Tucson Studios was destroyed in this 1995 fire.
Tucson Fire Dept.
Old Tucson Studios
Drexel Heights firefighters at Old Tucson Studios on April 24, 1995.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios burns on April 24, 1995.
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios burns on April 24, 1995.
Arizona Daily Star file
Old Tucson Studios
The remains of a cannon rest near the Spanish mission in Old Tucson April 26, 1995.
Gary Gaynor / Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios fire aftermath in April, 1995.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
This is the cattle drive scene that took place in the middle of Old Tucson and the stars in the background are from left to right Alan Ruck and Lou Diamond Philips.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios fire aftermath in April 1995.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Main Street in Old Tucson in 1991.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios' gunfighting stuntmen take a break between shows in 1953,
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
From the Tucson Citizen in 1952: In case you think the "good old days" are gone forever you had better visit Old Tucson this evening and tomorrow when the rip-roarin' wild West will live again with street shootings, hangings, Indian attacks and bank robberies. And if that isn't enough to liven things up there will be Can Can dancers like those pictured above. The annual "Old Tucson Daze" celebration is sponsored by the Tucson Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
While Amy Carter's mother presided at hearing of the President's Commission on Mental Health, Amy enjoyed the sun and old Tucson in 1977. Amy is the daughter of President Jimmy Carter. As she charges down the street, Secret Service agents run close behind.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
"Rio Bravo" set at Old Tucson in May 24 1958.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
"Rio Bravo" set at Old Tucson in May 24 1958.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
In 1968, Old Tucson provided the background for another big screen western. This time is was MGM's "Pistolero," produced by Howard Strickling, directed by Richard Thorpe and starring Glenn Ford and Angie Dickinson. Filming locations included Upper Sabino Canyon.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson art director, with Kansas Street, which masks the Sound Stage in 1968. This is at the north end of the big sound stage.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
"Reward" during filming near Old Tucson on June 15 1964. A section of the Old Tucson movie set in Tucson Mountain Park was remodeled to depict a street in a small Mexican town where "The Reward" action takes place.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Paul Newman gets makeup during filming of "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean" at Old Tucson in 1971.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The set of "Gunfight at the OK Corral" at Old Tucson in 1957.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Clint Eastwood, left, and director John Sturges on the set of "Joe Kidd" at Old Tucson in 1971.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The entrance to Old Tucson on June 11, 1968.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Tourists get a bite to eat at Old Tucson Studios on June 11, 1968.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The sound stage under construction at Old Tucson Studios on June 11, 1968.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The adobe church at Old Tucson Studios under construction on September 28, 1965.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
High Chapparal set at Old Tucson. December 9, 1981.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Actor Paul Newman, left, has his photo taken by his wife Joanne Woodward, during a break in filming of "Hombre" in 1967 at Old Tucson.
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios
Walter Brennan, left and John Wayne during filming of Rio Bravo at Old Tucson in 1958. These ruins are leftover walls from the Mexican Village built for the film "Arizona." John Wayne filmed four movies at Old Tucson.
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios
Lee Marvin, right, talks with Jack Palance during a break in the filming of Monte Walsh in 1970. For this film the production company built the town of Harmony 35 miles east of Tucson. The set there is now the Mescal location and still used today.
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios
Robert Shelton (left) then president of Old Tucson talks with art director George Chan (right) from 20th Century Fox during construction in 1964.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Actor Josh Brolin, who played Jimmy Hickok in the television show "The Young Riders" on the set at Old Tucson Studios in August, 1989.
Rick Wiley / Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Crew members relax in between takes on the set of the televsion show "The Young Riders" at Old Tucson Studios in August, 1989.
Rick Wiley / Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Cattle is herded through the streets of Old Tucson during filming for the television show "High Chaparral" in May, 1968. (NOTE: Chair says "Bonanza," but this photo was take on the "High Chaparral" set.)
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Actor Cameron Mitchell, center on horseback, gallops into a scene on the set of the television show “High Chaparral” at Old Tucson in May, 1968.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The cast of the televsion show "High Chaparral" on set at Old Tucson in May, 1968. From left, Henry Darrow, Leif Erickson and Don Collier, who lived in Tucson.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
The filming of Tombstone at Old Tucson Studios.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
James Arness rides through Old Tucson as Sheriff Matt Dillon in TVs Gunsmoke.
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson Studios
Australian John Newcombe, right, is not known for giving opponents an even break on the tennis courts and that philosophy carried over onto the streets of old Tucson as Newcombe prepared to "gun down" Stan Smith while the American tennis pro was looking the other way. The two touring pros took time out from the American Airlines Tennis Games to let off some steam at Old Tucson in 1974.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Kirk Douglas shows other actors how to draw and whirl during the filming of "Posse" at Old Tucson in 1974.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Brent Rock practices for a quick draw competition at Old Tucson Studios. The practice was held May 14, 1990. The Old Tucson gunfighters are challenging Arizona military pilots and other military teams to a top gun quick draw contest during the Armed Forces Day celebration May 19, 1990.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Kurt Russell stars as Wyatt Earp in "Tombstone" filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1993.
staff photographer
Old Tucson Studios
This is a movie poster for "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" starring Burt Lancaster as "Wyatt Earp" and Kirk Douglas as "Doc Holliday" filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1957.
staff photographer
Old Tucson Studios
This is original lobby card #5 for "The Broken Star" filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1956.
staff photographer
Old Tucson Studios
This is the original Mexican lobby card for the movie "Lone Ranger & the Lost City of Gold" filmed at Old Tucson Studios in 1957.
staff photographer
Old Tucson Studios
A Japanese film crew takes up a position on Old Tucson's main street in 1974, as it goes about producing a movie designed to promote tourism from Japan to the United States. The 15-minute feature, w hich includes a four minute segment on the southern Arizona movie set, is scheduled for use by travel agents and Japanese television stations.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily S
Old Tucson Studios
Dean Martin hangs on to Ricky Nelson as John Wayne takes a swing with a blanket on the set of Rio Bravo at Old Tucson Studios in 1959.
Arizona Daily Star file
Old Tucson Studios
Merlin Olson as "Father Murphy" at Old Tucson in 1982
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
"The Lone Ranger" television show in production near Old Tucson in 1957.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Andy Warhol during filming of "Lonesome Cowboys" on January 26, 1968.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson movie set in 1971, which was a banner year for the movie studio with 14 movies produced there.
Tucson Citizen
Old Tucson Studios
Students from Amphitheater School District visit the movie set of "How the West was Won" at Old Tucson in 1979.
Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Old Tucson Studios
Old Tucson studios in 1954. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen file
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!