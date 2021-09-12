Tour a movie set east of Tucson where iconic Western films were shot

The Mescal Movie Set, located about an hour east of Tucson, is now offering tours for true-blue fans of Old West cinema.

The set has served as the surroundings from a long list of iconic Westerns, including “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Monte Walsh,” “Tombstone” and “The Quick and the Dead.”

Having fallen into disrepair in recent years, its new owners plan to bring it back to its former glory.

In the meantime, walking tours of the buildings that make up the set are being offered hourly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Those hours will be extended in the fall to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $10, or free for children 10 and younger. Tickets to the set, 1538 N. Mescal Road, must be purchased in advance through mescalmovieset.com.