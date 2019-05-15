KIDS STUFF
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. May 23 and 30. Free. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. May 23 and 30. Free. 594-5200.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m.May 24 and 31. Free. 594-5420.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. May 25. $40. 603-8043.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway Blvd. Children will begin to learn the basics of Tucson Capoeira Martial Arts through games and exercises. Students will develop balance, motor skills, coordination, speed, strength and more. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. May 25. Free. 990-1820.
GPD Toy Train Museum Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor/outdoor toy train layouts, educational train exhibits including a Rio Grande Caboose and a kid -operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. 12:30-4:30 p.m. May 26. Donations accepted. 888-2222.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Come out and get ready to laugh, be silly, and show off your talents in this family fun musical. 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 26. $10. 327-4242.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. May 29. Free. 594-5275.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' short attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 29. Free. 594-5285.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. May 23 and 30. Free. 594-5200.