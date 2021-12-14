Traditional Mexican candies a snap to make

Add the cinnamon and 1 ¹⁄³ cup confectioners’ sugar to the peanuts. Pulse again a couple of times to combine the sugar and peanuts evenly. Check to see if you can compress the mixture by pinching up a finger or two’s worth; if it’s not holding together, add additional confectioners’ sugar a tablespoon at a time, pulsing and checking after each addition. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Place a 2-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter on a piece of parchment paper. Pack it full of the peanut mixture, pressing down hard to compress the mixture. You can’t press too hard when you’re packing the mixture into the cutter.

Gently remove the cutter by pressing on the sides and sliding upwards. I use a spoon to gently press the candy’s sides away from the cutter before trying to unmold it. If it breaks, no worries – you can scoop up the ruined candy and return it to the bowl to re-use, crushing it further with a fork if needed. Repeat with remaining peanut mixture.