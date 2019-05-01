KIDS STUFF
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. May 9 and 16. Free. 594-5200.
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies will be provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 29. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102.
Kids Night Out: Spirit — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza and painting for kids ages 6 and up. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration required. Walk ins cannot be guaranteed. $30 plus tax includes pizza, pottery to paint. 6-8 p.m. May 17. $30. 790-1100.
Deconstruction Station — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Teams deconstruct a non-functional laptop to explore whats inside and look for the reason it's not working. Ages 11-18. Call 594-5275 for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. May 11. Free.
Super Fun Element Jar — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Share the sun, moon, earth and stars and turn them into super-unique mini necklaces you can keep or hand out to friends. Ages 11-18. 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 15. Free. 594-5275.
GPD Toy Train Museum Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor/outdoor toy train layouts, educational train exhibits including a Rio Grande Caboose and a kid -operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. 12:30-4:30 p.m. May 12. Donations accepted. 888-2222.