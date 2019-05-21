CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country and latin
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 30 and June 6. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 30. Free. 207-2429.
Offbeat. the High Art of the Underground Beat Scene — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Sound artists from Los Angeles and Tucson, including Altrice, Jansport J, Slim Jeff and June West. 6-9 p.m. May 31. Free. 624-5019.
Alejandra Guzmán — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Latino. 8-11 p.m. May 31. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Groovin' With The Mamas and Papas, and Many More — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. June 1. $25. 529-1000.
The Jukebox Junqies — Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., Sahuarita. 7-9 p.m. June 1. Free. 445-7850.
Paperback Writer: Beatles Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. June 1. $30. 825-2818.
American Made: The Presidio Boys — The Gaslight Music Hall. A Salute to the Oak Ridge Boys, The Statler Bros. and Country Gospel. 2-4 p.m. June 2. $25. 529-1000.
Travelin' Man-A Salute to Ricky Nelson and Teen Idols — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. June 5. $30. 825-2818.