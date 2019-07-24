WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Aug. 1. $5. 444-0439.
Niki J. Crawford — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Soul, funk and R&B. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 2. $13. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 2 and 9. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 5. Free. 775-2337.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. Folk. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 499-2518.
Bad News Blues Band — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 207-2429.