NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dance class at 9 p.m., open dancing from 10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 17. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. Dance lesson at 8:30 p.m., open dancing at 9:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Big Mama's Birthday Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Celebrate the joy of music, dance under the stars and celebrate Big Mama's 64th birthday. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19. $6. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk, groove and soul. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19. $6; 2 for $10. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337. geekswhodrink.com.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz, soul and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m.Oct. 23. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
Witches Wine and Paint — Color Me Mine Tucson, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint for Halloween or Dia de los Muertos. 21 and up. BYOB. 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.