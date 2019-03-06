VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Open Studio in Old Town Tubac with Rick Wheeler and TVAA — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Rick Wheeler and other Tubac Artists exhibiting and demonstrating their work. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15-17. 405-9342.
Arts and Crafts Festival on Oracle — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road. More than 40 of Tucson’s finest artisans will be offering their unique, hand crafted items in a wide variety of media, live music and food. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15-17. 668-9710. artattackaz.com.
"Woodsilks & Tula" Trunk Show — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Diana Cates Dunn and her whimsical paintings of the antics of Tula, Santa Fe artist Barbara Woods presents a variety of pieces based on designs from nature's creatures, with ceramic bases creating unique lighting pieces of accent art. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15 and 16. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Saddlebrooke Fine Art Show — MountainView Country Club Ballroom, 38759 S. MountainView Blvd. Artwork is available for sale. 4-7 p.m. March 15; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16. 825-1845. saddlebrookefinearts.org.
Celebrating the Goddess and More, by Tsipora — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Tsipora works start on the wheel and are then uniquely altered often with references to the female body. 5-8 p.m. March 15. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.
Figurative Sculpture Workshop With Instructor Linda Ahearn — Toscana Studio and Gallery, 9040 N. Oracle Road, Suite A, Oro Valley. Three day workshop to learn the basics of sculpting the figure with a live model each day. Adults. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16-18. $475. 575-1445. toscanastudioandgallery.com.
Sonoran Plein Air Painters Spring Show — Ranch House Gallery Agua Cliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Paint demonstration by Julia Patterson and reception March 16. March 16-April 10. 724-5000. sonoranpleinairpainters.com.
Splendor in the Desert Quilt Show — Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Nearly 100 beautiful quilts made by local quilters, including modern, traditional and art quilts. Mini raffle of quilt related items, boutique, and vendors. Food available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17. $8. 647-2012. vqgaz.com.
Arts and Crafts Festival on Tanque Verde — Tanque Verde Center, 7025 E. Tanque Verde. Over 40 of Tucson's artisans showcasing, one of a kind art and jewelry, furniture, metal art, framed wall art, photography and furniture. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22-24. 668-9710. artattackaz.com.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Not Just Chalk - The Brilliant Art of Pastel — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The beauty, versatility and power of the pastel medium is revealed in portrait, still-life, landscape and genre artworks spanning 175 years. For adults. 2-3 p.m. March 22. 594-5580.