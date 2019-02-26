Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” will get the chance to audition for the long-running game show at Casino del Sol’s AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, this Saturday and Sunday.
The Wheelmobile, a rolling recruitment vehicle for the CBS program, will be at the casino both days, from noon to 4 p.m., on the hunt for fresh faces to play on the show.
Gates to the casino’s amphitheater will open at 10 a.m. and mock shows will be held on stage at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to press materials.
Applications will be handed out to “Wheel” hopefuls one hour before each show begins. Any person who fills out an application has the chance to be called up to audition or selected to participate in a future final round of auditions.
Applicants should be at least 18 years old, but all ages are welcome to watch the auditions.