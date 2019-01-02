FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, cobbler and beverage. $5 child's plate. Smoke free, child friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 11. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Automobiles, old school tunes, and classic diner food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Tubac Home Tour — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Spend the day touring beautiful homes of Tubac, including a historic ranch. Plan for lunch at local restaurants. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. In this hands-on class you’ll hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts: mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. A light Mexican style lunch will be provided as well as ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 12. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 2-9 p.m. Jan. 12. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Learn To Eat Fire With Vixen DeVille — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. Ages 16 and up. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 13. $45. 1-310-309-0169. eventbrite.com.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. third and fourth Tuesdays monthly. Free. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Less Stress and More Well-Being — Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Canada Drive. Learn how hypnosis and aromatherapy can enhance your health and well being. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16. Free. 1-302-598-9642. facebook.com.
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour begins at the Presidio Museum, the group moves on to El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Cafe al la C'art. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. $75. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.