FESTIVAL/ACTIVITIES
Here kitty, kitty! Spay/Neuter Discount — Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/ Neuter Clinic, 635 W. Roger Road. Spay and neuter surgeries are only $15. Core vaccinations are included at no cost with each surgery appointment. Cats must be 3 months to 4 years, appointments are required. 8 a.m.- noon. July 19-21, 24-28 and 31. $15. 881-0321. hssaz.org.
Wild Hearts Game Night — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Sports, music, and movie memorabilia for auction as well as several trip packages, and giving away jewelry and other prizes all day. Barbecue plate included with admission and the band Thidwick. 2-8 p.m. July 21. $25. 887-9027. edgebartucson.com.
Brews & Bites with Tucson Originals and Baja Arizona Brewers Guild — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Guests will have the chance to try dishes and beers from the featured menu of competing collaborations and vote for their favorite. Ages 21 and up. 6-8 p.m. July 21. $35 in advance; $40 at the door. 402-9642. localfirstaz.com.
March for Science Presents: Summer Science Trivia — Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Mike Mallozzi, the Science of Beer. 7-9 p.m. July 27. 1-951-836-1424. facebook.com.
Woof Down Wednesday — Beyond Bread, Both Tucson locations. Visit the designated restaurant each week and 20 percent of qualifying purchases go to HSSA. Visit hssaz.org/woofdown for full schedule of participating restaurants. Beyond Bread. 5-8 p.m. July 25. 321-3704. hssaz.org.