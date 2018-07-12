KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Supplies will be provided for kids to create a masterpiece about Tucson. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave with the librarian to be entered into the contest. The alternative is download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due July 20 by 2:30 p.m. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Through July 20. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Wonders of Space — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Young astronomers will enjoy sorting celestial objects and discovering properties of space rocks (meteorites) through hands-on investigations. Children will then get to create a model of their very own planet. Ages 6 and up. Tickets will be available at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. July 20. 594-5200.
Trolls — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Live music and games. Film starts at 8 p.m. 6-9:30 p.m. July 20. 322-5638. loftcinema.org.
DJ Workshop: Beat Making and Music Mixing — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Logan Philips. Call to register. Ages 13 and up. 1-2 p.m. July 21. 594-5200.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. July 21. 594-5200.
Space Station Salvation VBS — Grace Lutheran Church, 830 N. Fourth Ave. All astronauts will travel from star to star while participating in Bible study, crafts, snacks, and songs. Ages 3-13. RSVP at gracelutheransaz.org/vbs. 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 23-27. 623-6633. gracelutheransaz.org.