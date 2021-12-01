Tucson area gets into the ho-ho-ho spirit with festivals, holiday traditions

You can tell we are officially in the holiday season just by driving through any Tucson neighborhood as soon as the sun goes down.

In addition to porch lights, many of your neighbors have strung sparkling blue, green, red and white holiday lights from the eaves.

And the more holiday ambitious among them will add some lights to their lawns and Christmas decorations including inflatables — Santa, Christmas trees and snowmen are particularly popular this year, according to The Spruce, a website that offers “real-life tips and inspiration to help you make your best home.”

You can also tell the holidays are here by the return of those classic annual events that put us squarely in the ho-ho-ho mood. Several of those events are already underway and a couple take place this weekend.

We have our sights set on a handful that we won’t miss, especially since we had to skip them last year thanks to that dang COVID-19 pandemic. While the events are back this year, some are requiring certain protocols including recommending that masks be worn as noted.

16th Tamal Festival