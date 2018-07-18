VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Et Cetera
Beaded Lizard — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Beading class to learn how to make a beaded lizard. Materials cost varies. Ages 7 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. July 26. $15. 982-2596. blueravenartschool.com.
Shibori Indigo Dye Workshop — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road Suite 101. All supplies provided. 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. July 28. $45. 245-0340. thecraftrevolt.com.
Fabric Fun — Blue Raven Art School. Explore fabric art techniques. Cost doesn't include materials. Either bring your own or pay additional fee for supplies. 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 30. $5. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Acrylic Landscape: A Painterly Approach with Rick Wheeler — Lowe House Project, 14 Call Iglesia, Tubac. A class for beginners and intermediate students needing a refresher on color mixing and use of materials. The instructor will provide many of his own photos for students to work from, or students may bring a photo of their choice. 9 a.m.-noon. July 31. $35. 405-9342. lowehouseproject.com.
Intro to Leather work — Blue Raven Art School. Learn the basics to leather tooling with an opportunity to advance in ability and custom handmade leather tooling and stamping. 2:45-5:45 p.m. Aug. 2. $30. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire. All skill levels. Supplies provided. For adults. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3. 594-5305. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Make 'n Take: Miniature Books — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Create delightful small books which make playful and personalized gifts. For adults. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 3. 594-5285.