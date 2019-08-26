Pagac and Tucson

Muralist Joe Pagac started his career in Tucson 15 years ago after placing a "10-cent artist-for-hire" ad soon after graduating from the University of Arizona.

"I didn’t really have a plan as far as how to make a living at all when I graduated," he said, but most of the folks responding to his ads hired him to do murals.

Hence a career was born that is firmly rooted in Tucson.

Wherever you drive around Tucson you can find Pagac's brilliant murals including:

• "Jeweled Lizard La Encantada" in the lower courtyard of La Encantada shopping center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive.

• Revolving murals on the side of the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

• "Floating Whales" at 2320 N. Campbell Ave.

• "Epic Rides" at 601 N. Stone Ave.

• "Harboring Beauty" at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.