Tucson artist's works include one-eyed bunnies, opossum coffee mugs

If you have a ceramic sculpture of a tardigrade in your home, those roly-poly, very real micro-creatures that go by the nickname “water bears,” the odds are high that you purchased it from Tucson artist Aaron Nosheny.

Nosheny specializes in bizarre figures, outsider art, that he sells under the business name Aberrant Ceramics. Among his creations are one-eyed bunny wall hangers and opossum coffee mugs, cups emblazoned with cockroach nymphs and vampire bat incense holders.

Tardigrades are his favorites.

“The shape is relatively simple and they are interesting creatures,” Nosheny said. “I learned about them about 10 years ago. I think the image was being passed around the internet.”

Nosheny hasn’t reached worldwide acclaim for his work. but he has carved out his own customer base on the internet. His Etsy shop (etsy.com/shop/aberrantceramics) has just over 500 sales, with prices per piece ranging from $15 to $60.

Nosheny grew up in the Philadelphia area. He didn’t realize his love of creating until he moved to Tucson 21 years ago.

He took his first pottery class at the MUSE community arts center in 2004.