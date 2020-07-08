Tucson arts groups snag $450k in federal CARES grants

“This is a tremendous opportunity to truly embrace and stand in solidarity with all of our communities,” Gallego said. “This will be an opportunity for us to be able to financially endow these communities in Tucson and Pima County and all of the eight counties that we serve in a way that can really stamp our path for a future relationship and solidify more opportunities to work together. ... This is a way for us to ensure those funds are distributed within the rural communities we serve and also strengthen relationships of our tribal communities.”

The money will come in handy to help Arizona’s arts community, which has been dark throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Orchestras, theaters and dance troupes had to abruptly end their seasons, many with performances still on the books, back in March when Tucson Mayor Regina Romero banned gatherings of 50 or more.

The new season for most of those groups is still two months away and most are still working through the numbers and waiting to see where the state will be in terms of controlling the pandemic.

So far, the numbers have not been encouraging. As the state’s confirmed cases rise — going from just over 13,000 when Gov. Doug Ducey reopened the state on May 15 to more than 101,000 this week — organizations including the TSO are playing a waiting game.