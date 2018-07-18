COMEDY
Unscrewed Theater Improv Shows NextDoor Tour — Dedicated Bakery, 4500 E. Speedway. Interactive comedy taking suggestions from the audience to create games and scenes from the top of the actors heads. Reservations at unscrewedtheater.org. 7-8:15 p.m. July 27 and 28. Donations appreciated. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
THEATER
GNATMAN!! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he? Call for show dates and times. Through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Psycho Sarah — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A one-woman show (with muppets), Toni Press-Coffman's harrowing dramatization of one woman’s fight for her life in the wake of sexual assault, addiction, and bipolar disorder. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-8:15 p.m. July 26-28; 2-3:15 p.m. July 29. $20. 425-4163. psychosarah.com.
One Act Play Festival — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Three new plays, three playwrights and three world premiers. 2-4 p.m. July 29; 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 27 and 28. $15. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Rockin' Cinderella — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Cinderella set in the 1950s, when the Burger Palace King throws a sock hop to find a girl for his son. Cinderella's fairy godmother comes to the rescue so Cinderella can go to the sock hop until midnight. She leaves a shoe behind and the Burger Palace Prince has to find the love of his life. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 19. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org. Live Theatre Workshop.
The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A he sang/she sang poignant tale of romance gone right and then wrong between a hip, Jewish New York writer, and his struggling actress girlfriend his Shiksa Goddess. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Through Aug. 26. $25. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.