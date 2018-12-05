CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Giant Steps Jazz Concert and Silent Auction — Rincon University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. Jazz concert, silent auction to support the jazz program and their trip to the Midwest Clinic in Chicago. 501C3. 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $5. 232-5834.
Jazz Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $10. 661-6505.
Popular, rock, country
Harpdog Brown and His Uptown Blues Band — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Classic New Orleans blues harmonica. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $12. 327-2011.
SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus: A Cappella Syndicate — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Barbershop singers/musicians. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $23. 825-2818.
Blue Christmas: A Rock and Roll Holiday Extravaganza — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Elvis tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15. $30. 529-1000.
Tucson Women's Chorus Winter Concert — St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St. Holy Days – Prayers and Celebrations. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 15. $15. 310-7591.
John Prine — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Country and folk. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 15. $68-$108. 547-3040.
In the Christmas Mood - A Holiday Music Spectacular — DesertView Performing Arts Center. Brian Levario, Chach Snook, AnneMarie Rosano, and Crystal Stark. Singing, dancing, live music and holiday magic. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18. $30. 825-2818.
The Duttons Family Christmas Spectacular — The Berger Center for the Performing Arts, 1200 W. Speedway. From classical, bluegrass, pop and more. 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19. $29.50. 1-480-840-6874.
The Everly Brothers Experience Christmas Show — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed. Christmas hits from the 50s and 60s with a few special Christmas songs that were part of Don and Phil’s childhood. 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Dec. 19. $25. 399-1750.
Tribute to Santana Band: FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. Paying homage to Carlos Santana. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20. $20. 529-1000.
In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular — Fox Tucson Theatre. Singing, dancing, live music, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials. Special guests for the evening include the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and 94.9 MIX-FM’s Greg & Mrs. Grant. Proceeds for the evening benefit the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $22-$32. 547-3040.