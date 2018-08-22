DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. $7. 327-7895.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 31. $6. 333-5905.
We're Gonna Rock This Town with The Jukebox Junqies — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance band. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $12.50. 529-1000.
Beer and Zumba — Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin. Join the class then enjoy a prickly pear infused beer and a sandwich from the food truck. First drink is free. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 329-3622.
Contra Dance — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 1. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Free. 888-3910.
Green Valley Dance Club Monthly Dance — Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. Mike Finklestein and Friends. Light snacks, soda and water provided. You are invited to BYOB. Casual to dressy dance attire. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $12. 625-3488.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. This class caters mostly to beginners but anyone is welcome. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner is necessary. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire is encourages. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $12.50. 529-1000.