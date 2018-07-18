DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 3. $7. 327-7895.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Class will star with a simple line dance then work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner necessary. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 27. $10. 333-5905.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. July 27. $6. 333-5905.
Argentine Tango Classes — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Rusty Cline and and Joanne Canalli. 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. July 28. $10. 468-5536.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. July 28. Free. 888-3910.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. July 29. $5. 625-3488.
Hip-Hop Dance Class — The Hoff Studio. All levels. 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 30. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. July 31. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing based on the ATS® format. 7:30-8:30. Aug. 1. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire is encourages. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $12.50. 529-1000.