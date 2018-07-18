Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing based on the ATS® format. 7:30-8:30. Aug. 1. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905. DANCING AND LESSONS.

Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 3. $7. 327-7895.

Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Class will star with a simple line dance then work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner necessary. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 27. $10. 333-5905.

Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. July 27. $6. 333-5905.

Argentine Tango Classes — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Rusty Cline and and Joanne Canalli. 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. July 28. $10. 468-5536.

Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. July 28. Free. 888-3910.

Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. July 29. $5. 625-3488.

Hip-Hop Dance Class — The Hoff Studio. All levels. 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 30. $10. 333-5905.

Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. July 31. Donations accepted. 795-3400.

Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing based on the ATS® format. 7:30-8:30. Aug. 1. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.

Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire is encourages. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $12.50. 529-1000.

