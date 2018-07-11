DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. July 19 and 26. $7. 327-7895.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner is necessary. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 20 and 27. $10. 333-5905.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, casual shoes and bring water. 7-8 p.m. July 20 and 27. $6. 333-5905.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance to rock, jazz, blues, pop and more. 7-9:30 p.m. July 20. $12.50. 529-1000.
Argentine Tango Classes — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Rusty Cline and and Joanne Canalli. 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. July 21. $10. 468-5536.
Contra Dance — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. July 21. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. July 21. Free. 888-3910.
Green Valley Sock Hop — Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. DJ - Green Velvet. Rock, country, swing and line dances. BYOB. 7-9:30 p.m. July 21. $8. 625-3488.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. 8 p.m. July 21. $5. 603-8043.
Hip-Hop Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. All levels. 18 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 23. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. July 24. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing. 7:30-8:30. July 25. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.