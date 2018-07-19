DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
THEATER
GNATMAN!! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Mammoth City can breathe a sigh of relief now that Gnatman has captured the sinister Jester and this Master of Mayhem is safely behind bars. Or is he? Call for show dates and times. Through Aug. 26. $21.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Motown with Triple Threat — The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. Katherine Byrnes, Crystal Stark and Julie Anne. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. July 19. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Psycho Sarah — Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A one-woman show (with muppets), Toni Press-Coffman's harrowing dramatization of one woman’s fight for her life in the wake of sexual assault, addiction, and bipolar disorder. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-8:15 p.m. July 19-21, 26-28; 2-3:15 p.m. July 22 and 29. $20. 425-4163. psychosarah.com.
Ann Hampton Callaway: Jazz Goes to the Movies — The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. Paying tribute to the Silver Screen and all that jazz. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. July 20-22. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.