“She hit me first.” “I have to pee.” “I forgot that my project is due tomorrow.” “I swear that I wasn’t going that fast.” “Why do I have to look nice?” “Grandma lets me do it.” “I didn’t mean to.” If you have ever said these phrases or something similar to your father, or father figure, please consider one of these Father’s Day experiences to make up for it. He deserves it.
“IT TASTES FUNNY”
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Premium craft brew tastings and award-winning food. Menu includes eggs Benedict, omelet/waffle bar, carving station, seafood station and desserts. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 16. $60; $30 ages 7-14; free for ages 6 and under. For reservations, call 529-3500.
Father’s Day on the Terraza — Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Music by Corey Spector, beer features, made-to-order Manhattans and more. Reservations recommended. Call 529-3500 to reserve a table. 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 16.
Father’s Day Weekend and Classic Car Show — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Men and boys of all ages get in free. Whiskey tastings and a classic car show on Sunday, June 16. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 and 16. $19.95. 883-0100.
Father’s Day BBQ — BBQ Shack, 7230 E. 22nd St. Meaty beef short ribs on a three-meat platter that also has baby back ribs and beef sausage, beverage included. Also serving the regular menu and available for takeout. Reservations recommended. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 16. $24.95. 258-9994.
Govindas Natural Foods Buffet — 711 E. Blacklidge Drive. All-vegan menu. All you can eat. Includes barbecue seitan cutlets, bean and veggie enchiladas, salad bar and fresh blueberry crumble and creme. Live music. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16. $16.95; $6.95 ages 5-11; free ages 4 and under. 792-0630.
Dude Food — The Parish Gastropub, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Brunch will feature grilled hanger steak and eggs with cilantro and jalapeño chimichurri , parish potato hash and smoked bone marrow toast. Dinner will feature dry aged hanger steak with whipped smoked bone marrow, grilled Abita braised mushroom, chimi tossed fingerlings (fried). For dessert during both brunch and dinner, a modern spin on a Southern classic dessert called pig pickin’ pie: brown butter and muscovado pudding, pecan praline cremoux, vanilla bean poached pineapple mousse in bacon pie crust and brown sugar bourbon sauce. Brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; dinner 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday, June 16. $20-$35. 797-1233.
Cup Cafe — 311 E. Congress St. Special features in addition to the regular menu. Brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. BBQ brunch includes Andouille sausage scrambled eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, ¼ rack of ribs, smoked brisket. Dinner, 4 p.m.-close. $34. Meat and potatoes includes roasted prime rib, grilled broccolini, smoked maple dijon au jus and loaded twice baked potatoes. $4 pints with purchase of feature. See the hostess or call Cup Cafe for dinner reservations 798-1618. Sunday, June 16.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar — 6360 N. Campbell Ave. Celebrate dad with a special three-course menu featuring a 35 oz. prime tomahawk. Guests can also enjoy a premium bourbon flight for $20 featuring Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden. A special three-course brunch menu featuring signature eggs Benedict with sliced filet mignon, crab cake or surf & turf, barbecue Scottish salmon, steak and spring vegetable quiche and filet and lobster. There is also a children’s brunch three-course menu featuring filet mignon, grilled lamb lollipops, colossal shrimp tempura and mac and cheese. For more information or to make a reservation, visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 16. 529-5017.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill — 7635 N. Oracle Road. Let dad enjoy his favorite dish and bring another home for only $10. For a limited time, guests can dine in and order any regularly priced entrée and take home their choice of a made-from-scratch entrée such as chicken bryan or lasagne, with a soup or salad for just $10. The offer is not available for filet or ribeye. The take-home entrée must be of equal or lesser value. Offer not available for carry-out or delivery. For more information, visit carrabbas.com/offers/bring-homemade-home Sunday, June 16. 742-7442.
“ARE WE THERE YET?”
Brew at the Zoo — Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. Sample a variety of local craft brews; music from Dos Suenos, Rarity Rock Radio and Paul Jenkins; try your hand at putting with TopGolf and win prizes; food. This is a 21-and-older event. $45 per person, $40 for members; $20 per designated driver (includes souvenir cup for soda fountain and $8 food voucher). Tickets at the gate, night of the event, are $55 per person; $50 members. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. reidparkzoo.org/event/brew-at-the-zoo-2019/
Rocks and Ropes — 330 S. Toole Ave. Indoor rock climbing combines balance, flexibility, strength and problem-solving to provide a challenging workout for climbers of all abilities. Safety/facility orientations every half hour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. First-time users of the gym must arrive at least three hours prior to close. 2-10 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $18 admission; $12 for children under 12; $8 equipment rental (climbing shoes, harness, helmet); $30 The Works first-time package ages 12 and up. 882-5924. rocksandropes.com
D&D Pinball — 331 E. Seventh St. Pinball arcade located in the heart of the historic Fourth Avenue district. Test your silver ball skills on popular favorites like Star Wars, Wizard! and The Walking Dead. D&D Pinball features machines from the last five decades, with something for players of all ages. 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Call for other times and days. 777-4969.
Sonoran Glass School — 633 W. 18th St. Experience making glass art, firsthand. Try glassblowing, torchworking, or kiln-firing, and take home your piece once it has cooled. Designed for beginners and groups, no experience required. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call for prices. 884-7814.
St. Hubert’s Hatchet House — 908 W. Prince Road. Ax-throwing. Ages 14 and up. No walk-ins, lanes must be reserved ahead of time. Call 349-8434 or go to sthubertshatchethouse.com for reservations. Monday-Wednesday by appointment; Thursday and Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; closed on Sundays. $22.50 plus tax; group rates vary. 349-9434.
Houston’s Horseback Riding — 12801 E. Speedway. Enjoy a few hours on a trail ride. Ages 4 and up. Riding available twice a day, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. $75 cash; $80 other than cash for two hours. Reservations only, call 298-7450 or visit tucsonhorsebackriding.com
Tejano Father’s Day — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Texmaniacs with Boni Mauricio and LA 45. 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 14. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in 3D — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. He said he’d be back, and here he is, in an eye-popping 3D conversion of the 1991 blockbuster, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” overseen by director James Cameron himself. (Rated R). 10-11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 15. $8. 322-5638.