Tucson festival celebrates Celtic culture this weekend

Strap on your party kilt and grab your favorite shillelagh from the shillelagh closet.

The Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games returns to Rillito Downs, 4502 N. First Ave., this Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The annual homage to all things Celtic, will have everything from Welsh baked treats to Irish bagpipers to Scottish apparel for sale.

Enjoy tunes from the San Francisco Bay Area-based, Celtic rock band Tempest then learn how to properly wear a kilt from Ken Barrett, a member of the Scottish-American Military Society.

You can also watch athletes from across the country participate in the Scottish Highland Games, tossing anything and everything that isn’t nailed down for a chance at a top ranking. The games take place during the festival.

Celtic Fest runs 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. General admission is $23 on Saturday and $18

on Sunday with discounts available.

A Viking Night concert on Friday, headlined by national touring group Celtica Nova, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and is $20 general admission.

Visit tucsoncelticfestival.org for a full schedule and more information.