Tucson Festival of Books deadline approaching for young authors and artists

Calling all pre-K to 12th grade students who enjoy writing stories and poems or who enjoy creating works of art.

The 13th annual Young Author contest, co-sponsored by Altrusa of Tucson and the Tucson Festival of Books, is open and welcoming entries from all students in Southern Arizona.

Winning authors will be recognized in several age categories, and prizes include $100 in gift cards, publication of the winning stories and poems in an anthology, and recognition at an awards ceremony during the Tucson Festival of Books on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Contest rules and entry form can be downloaded at altrusatucson.org or tucsonfestivalofbooks.org/?mid=344. The website includes examples of past winning stories and a writer’s guide to help inspire this year’s writers. All entries must be the original work of the student. Other rules are listed on the entry form, including where to mail or e-mail entries.