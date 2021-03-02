Tucson filmmaker documents life of American furniture icon

He interviewed dozens of scholars, private collectors and family members, including Ben Wiles, Stickley’s last living grandson, before his death in 2019.

“We were able to get some great stories from him,” Stratford said. “He grew up in a house with Gustav toward the end of (Gustav’s) life.”

A longtime fan of Arts & Crafts furniture and home design, Stratford had been mulling the idea of creating a documentary about Stickley for nearly 20 years.

“There are plenty of books written about Gustav Stickley but any type of film is hard to come by,” Stratford said.

The documentary follows Stickley’s career from his early work in his uncle’s chair factory, to the rise and fall of his own brand and its eventual resurgence in the 1970s, long after his passing in 1942.

“In the ’70s, you saw an explosion of interest,” Stratford said. “People like Barbra Streisand were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on Stickley furniture. The market went nuts.”

Startford said the film, which clocks in at just over an hour, is just as accessible to younger generations as it is for longtime fans of the Arts & Crafts Movement.