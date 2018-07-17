FITNESS
Tai Chi/Martial Arts/Meditation
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Even though seated, you also work on leg strength, posture, and balance. 1-2 p.m. July 25. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Saturday Tai Chi — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Learn chi-building standing meditation and Yang form Tai Chi Chuan movement. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Switched On Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A music-centric yoga class built around Hatha and Bikram inspirations. Every week has a specially crafted soundtrack. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Yoga in the Buff — Movement Culture. Clothing optional co-ed. 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 250-2331. yogainthebuff.com.
Buti Yoga — The Hoff Studio. Through primal movement, dynamic asana and cardio-sprints, students breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection. Bring water and a willingness to engage in a strong and supportive female community. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yin Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Exercise the bones, lubricate the joints and deeply stretch the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex. Designed as an introduction to the practice of yoga. Class is slower paced and focused on developing clear and safe alignment in foundational poses. Ages 18 and up. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. This yoga class strikes a balance between holding poses to increase strength and alignment, and flowing through a series of movements. Bring a yoga mat or rent one. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
DO(OM) Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A slow sequence of low-impact, "passive" poses, to stretch and rejuvenate the connective tissues. Bring a yoga mat or rent one for $1 and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 8-9 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Other workout ideas
Insanity Live: Fitness Class — The Hoff Studio. A workout program that uses extreme High Intensity Interval Training. Using just your bodyweight, it focuses on cardio, plyometrics, speed, strength, agility, coordination, abs, and core muscles. Ages 18 and up. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays; 6-7 a.m. Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Eighth Annual Breeze in the Trees 5k — Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. The course is on dirt roads and trails through the pecan orchards, giving runners a unique opportunity to see the farm. No dogs allowed on course. 6:30-9 a.m. July 28. $25. 820-6447. taggrun.com.
Round Up at the Ranch 5k Run/Walk — Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Beginning at Steam Pump Ranch, and will include snacks, water, watermelon and a water balloon toss. Runners, walkers and strollers welcome. Course will head east toward Catalina State Park. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Town's Round Up For Youth Recreation Scholarship Program. 6-9 a.m. July 29. $20 prior to race day; $25 on race day. 229-5050. orovalleyaz.gov.
Free fitness classes
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Free Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. Beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Fridays. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This is a donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All proceeds from class go to a designated group each month. July donations will go to The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project in Southern Arizona. 10-11 a.m. July 29. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Wheelchair Basketball Open Gym — Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave. Recreational wheelchair basketball open to all levels ages 15 and up. Hosted by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and City of Tucson Therapeutic Recreation. 5-8 p.m. July 24 and 26. 370-0588. soazadaptivesports.org.