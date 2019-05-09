When it comes to the cuisine served at Foxy Roxy’s Chicken 'n' Cone, owner Guillermo Berrellez likes to experiment.

The food trailer’s wings come in your typical flavors, garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper and three different heat levels of Buffalo sauce; but are also available in tamardino chiltepín, chile chamoy and mango habanero.

Its take on chicken and waffles is dished out as chunks of deep-fried chicken, covered in maple syrup, and served in a freshly made waffle cone.

Foxy Roxy’s also has a waffle burger on the menu: A double-patty burger, with Belgian waffle squares in lieu of bread, bacon, Havarti cheese and mild cheddar on top.

Berrellez said the burgers are one of his most popular sellers.

“We run out of them everywhere we go,” he said.

Foxy Roxy’s has been serving its creative concoctions on-and-off since last October, but has upped its game in the last month with a new-and-improved food trailer, and a regular rotation of stops around town.

On Monday, May 13, Berrellez will begin serving lunch and dinner on weekdays at 2125 S. Craycroft Road, between East 22nd and East Golf Links Road, just north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

“Bouncing around gets pretty hard,” Berrellez said. “We have people who follow us from place to place. This will make it easier for everybody.”

Before Foxy Roxy’s, Berrellez’s experience in food was limited to his kitchen at home.

Berrellez’s background was in operating painting and powder-coating companies until the recession of 2008 forced him to change career paths.

His last venture was running a company that sold e-juices, e-cigarettes and accessories called Amp Juice Vapors.

His wife of 28 years, Roxanne Berrellez, a partner in the business and Foxy Roxy’s namesake, worked for a call center that was contracted with UPS for the last 22 years.

Her last day was Friday, May 3.

“We’ve been too busy with the new business,” she said.

Guillermo Berrellez said, despite his lack of time spent in the food service industry, that he and his wife are foodies at heart.

“I’ve always been good with flavors and tastes,” he said. “I cook every day at home. When we travel, we put a lot of focus on restaurants and what we eat.”

When the idea for a food truck came up during conversation one evening, the couple felt that it might be the change they were looking for.

“There are a lot of mobile food concepts you see over and over again, like hot dogs, tacos,” Roxanne Berrellez said. “We wanted to do something different. (Guillermo) asked, ‘what about chicken?’ Chicken wings are one of my favorite meals. I let him take the lead.”

Foxy Roxy’s has developed a strong following since its launch. The business already has more than 1,400 followers on Instagram and more than 600 likes on Facebook.

Guillermo Berrellez said the feedback from customers has been encouraging.

“We’ve been booked for events almost every weekend since we started,” he said. “There has been such support from the community.”

If the trailer continues to thrive, Guillermo said bigger plans are on the horizon.

“We’d like to see ourselves in a brick-and-mortar down the road,” he said.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.