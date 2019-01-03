COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 289-8076.
Hyde — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Strada drags the story kicking and screaming into the 21st century, puts it in a blender, soaks it in top-shelf whiskey. Ages 18 and up. 9-11 p.m. Jan. 11; 1:30-2:30 and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $10. 207-9611.
Vixen DeVille Revealed: As part of Tucson Fringe Festival — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. “Vixen DeVille ReVealed.” Age 18 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11; 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $20. 1-310-309-0169.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 12. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
THEATER
Cloud Soup by Wolfe Bowart — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet, in his pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam remind us of a time when we saw faces in the clouds. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11. Last chance. $12-$28. 448-3300.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10-12, and 17; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 13. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.
Tucson Fringe Festival — Steinfeld Warehouse, The Screening Room, Studio ONE, Tucson Improv Movement, Scoundrel & Scamp and others, Various. 25 performing groups, 60 performances ranging from dance, magic, storytelling, burlesque, music and more. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. Noon-9 p.m. Jan. 10-13. $10. 261-4851.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Saga of death, deceit and desire. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13; 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12. Through Feb. 3. $20. 207-2491.
Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty — The Community Players Theatre, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Love letters between George Barnard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13. Through Jan 20. $18. 887-6239.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 11; 1:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 3-7 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 4:30-10 p.m. Jan. 11; 1:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Studio ONE, 197 E. Toole Ave. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 11; 3-10 p.m. Jan. 12; 3-5:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 4:30-10 p.m. Jan. 12; 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Cans Venue & Deli, 340 N. Fourth Ave. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 3-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 1:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Passe - Bar/Cafe, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 3-4 p.m. Jan. 13. $13. 261-4851.
Tucson Fringe Theatre Festival — Cirque Roots, 901 N. 13th Ave. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 1:30-7 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 261-4851.
Zero Hour, The Zero Mostel Play — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. A naive reporter attempts to interview the famously volatile artist Zoro Mostel prompting an explosion of memory, humor, outrage and backstage lore. High-school age and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 13. $45. 882-9721.
Guys and Dolls by Frank Loesser The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to set up a floating crap game while avoiding the wrath of his fiancé, the delightful Miss Adelaide (who is desperate to marry Nathan after a 14 -year engagement). 7-9 p.m. Jan. 17-18. Through Jan. 27. $20. 399-1750.
My Life in Sports — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A journey into the life of a boy growing up in post-war America. Written and performed by Tucsonan Bill Epstein. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17-18. Through Jan. 27. $28. 448-3300.